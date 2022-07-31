  1. Politics
Guatemala president escapes assassination attempt near Mexico

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei escaped unharmed during an armed attack on his entourage near the Mexico border, on Saturday.

He was traveling through a village in the northwestern part of Huehuetenango, near the Mexico border, when gunmen opened fire at the Guatemalan state head, a local media Sonora es la Noticia reported.

At least one person sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately transferred to medical care.

The spokesperson for Guatemalan Army, Ruben Tellez told local media that the soldiers were working a highway checkpoint to fortify the area before the President's visit to La Laguna.

The gunfire broke out when President Giammattei's car reached the checkpoint. The National Guard retaliated against the gunshot, which resulted in a bullet hitting a Mexican man.

"Personnel of the Guatemalan Army halted a vehicle that approached the location. The occupants of the vehicle, upon seeing the presence of military personnel, started firing to which the soldiers responded," said Tellez, as quoted by Associated Press.

He added that the perpetrators evaded the spot in the direction of the Mexico border.

