Dora Baltea river welcomed 128 athletes and 27 teams to the event.

Italy has led in the women's category: 24’24.57 for the team AddaViva-RKCC-RaftingAventure who got first place. Iran got the silver with 27’44.42, straight ahead of Turkey's team with 28’33.78.

On the first day, the Leverogne section officially welcomed the rafters in its canyon at the start of the Downriver.

The second day will be Slalom Day and the final results will be decided with the RX knock out.

