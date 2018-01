TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iranian female rowing team will be camping in China’s Xinjiang for a month in preparation for Asian competitions.

During one month of camping, the officials and instructors from both Asia Rowing Federation and the International Rowing Federations will also be camping in the city of Xinjiang in the northwest of China.

Mariam Omidi-Parsa, who has so far won different medals at internal and international competitions, is one of Iranian team members who is accompanying the national team on the journey.

