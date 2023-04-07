Iran's Shamkhani to host Armenian counterpart in Tehran

The Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Iran's capital Tehran on April 9, the press service of the Security Council reported.

It said that during this visit to Tehran, Grigoryan is scheduled to meet with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

In his last year's meeting with this Armenian official, Shamkhani stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to use its capacities and facilities to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Grigoryan had also stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran plays an important role in the development of relations between South Caucasus countries and in ensuring the security of the region.

