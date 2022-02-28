Iran, Uganda to expand cultural, artistic cooperation

Appreciating the Ugandan Ministry for cooperating with the cultural advisor in implementing joint programs, Ghezelsofla said that the cultural relations between Iran and Uganda have expanded despite some problems.

The Ugandan Minister, for her part, invited the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance as well as the country's chairman of the Iranian Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) to pay a visit to the Ugandan capital of Kampala, saying that the program of scientific, cultural, artistic and educational exchanges will be signed between the two countries during this trip.

Mutuuzo also appreciated the participation of the Iranian Cultural Council in holding artistic workshops and exhibitions in Uganda.

She described the extensive presence of Iranian cultural advisors on various occasions across her country as constructive and useful, adding that Uganda considers cooperating with Iran as a priority.

Developing tourism exchanges and holding professional technical workshops were other topics discussed during the meeting.

MP/5435533