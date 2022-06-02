Iran, European countries discuss Syria

The meetings were held at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

In these meetings, which were held separately, the two sides discussed developments related to the progress of the political process, as well as humanitarian and humanitarian issues.

While positively evaluating the recent actions of the Syrian government, especially Bashar al-Assad's decree of Amnesty, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing and extending these actions to other areas.

The process of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, economic problems and humanitarian issues were among the topics discussed during the two meetings.

