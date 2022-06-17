Israeli airstrikes on Syria coordinated with US: report

Israel secretly coordinates with the US on many of the airstrikes it carries out in Syria ,according to current and former US officials, a report by the Wall Street Journal has said.

The report added that American officials have said little about Israel’s bombing missions.

The airstrikes are allegedly aimed at interrupting arms supplies by Iran to the Resistance groups.

The American pay special attention to the Israeli strikes near At Tanaf military base, which is a US stronghold near the Syrian-Jordanian border, the report added.

KI/PR