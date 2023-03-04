  1. World
Mar 4, 2023

Top US general makes unannounced visit to Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The top US military officer made an unannounced visit to a US base in Syria on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old occupying presence there, media said on Saturday.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,  made an unannounced visit to a US base in Syria on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old occupying presence of the US troops in the war-ravaged country.

According to Reuters, Milley told reporters traveling with him that he believed US troops and their Kurdish-led Syrian partners were making progress at ensuring a alleged lasting defeat of the ISIL terrorist group.

The legitimate Syrian government in Damascus led by President Bashar Assad considers the presence of the American and Turkish forces on Syrian soil as illegal and occupation and has called for immediate withdrawal to exercise its sovereignty over all Syrian territories. 

MNA/PR

News Code 198097

