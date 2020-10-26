Iran considers anti-HR report, a part of maximum pressure

Speaking at the session of Third Committee of the UN General Assembly entitled “Reviewing the Report of Human Rights Reporter against Iran” on Monday, Mohammad Zareian rejected anti-human rights report against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it hostile and part of Washington’s policy of maximum pressure against Iranian people.

The report on human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been prepared solely on the basis of unconfirmed sources, biased and politically motivated, Zareian added.

"This, in turn, is a clear violation of goals and principles of the UN Charter, international law and international human rights law," he emphasized.

Those who are providers of this report are manipulating human rights issues against Iranian government to distort country’s facts with misinformation, he said, adding, “It is obvious that inciting so-called human rights issues is a part of US "maximum pressure strategy" against Iranians.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zareian pointed to the unilateral and illegal US sanctions and added, “Unilateral and illegal US sanctions against Iran are a crime against humanity and a clear violation of a nation's human rights.”

Not only US sanctions have not had a destructive effect on the well-being of Iranian people, but also these sanctions still prevent full enjoyment of Iranian people from human rights, Iran's representative in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly added.

