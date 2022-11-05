Iran not involved in war between Russia, Ukraine

The accusations of the US and Ukraine against Iran for involvement in the war seem like a joke, he said and added that they are just a lie.

Exchanges between Iran and Russia date back to years before the Ukraine war, he stressed.

"We are not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and whatever happens, is between them," General Shekarchi asserted.

Creating insecurity in the world is the strategy of the US, UK, and the Zionist regime, he also said, adding that they also imposed war on the people of Ukraine.

The nations of the world, both Muslim and non-Muslim, will not be colonized by the Western powers, elsewhere in his remarks he said, adding, "This is the result of the resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of Islamic Revolution."

The strong tree of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be damaged by the arrogant powers, he also added.

