Jordan rejects military alliance with Tel Aviv against Tehran

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi denied the existence of any talk on the creation of a military alliance that Israel would be its member, saying that the issue was not on the agenda of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Tuesday evening, Safadi stressed that there is no talk of an Arab alliance of which Israel is a part, "and there is no such proposal."

What Abdullah II of Jordan said in this regard was in response to a question raised by a journalist about whether he supports the establishment of an Arab defense alliance.

Naturally, Jordan supports "every joint Arab institutional action, whether it is defense and security or the economy," he added.

Thus, the Jordanian minister denies what was reported by Western and Israeli media about the intention of Tel Aviv and Arab capitals to build a military alliance to confront Iran, with the help of the United States.

Referring to the Palestinian issue and Syrian crisis and Persian Gulf security, Al-Safadi said, adding that Jordan demands mechanisms that guarantee our security all through dialogue and problem-solving.

Al-Safadi said that all Arab countries seek good relations with Iran, and dialogue must address all causes of tension until reaching this stage.

