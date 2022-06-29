Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 29

Arman-e Melli:

The Prospect of Doha talks seem promising

Asia:

Fear, and hope in Doha

Ebtekar:

Leader: Corrupt structures must be destroyed in Judiciary system

Strategic meeting of Caspian littoral states held in Turkmenistan

Etemad:

Corrupt structures must be destroyed, Leader says

Iran:

China supports Iran's application to join BRICS

Leader: Spchological security right of everyone

JCPOA revival talks resume in Doha

Javan:

NATO deploys 300 k forces to Russia's borders

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Destroying Corrupt structures main task of Judiciary system

Qatar says hopeful for result of Doha talks on Iran nuclear deal

Kayhan:

Leader emphasizes psychological security in society

