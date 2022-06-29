Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 29

Arman-e Melli:
The Prospect of Doha talks seem promising
Asia:
Fear, and hope in Doha
Ebtekar:
Leader: Corrupt structures must be destroyed in Judiciary system
Strategic meeting of Caspian littoral states held in Turkmenistan
Etemad:
Corrupt structures must be destroyed, Leader says
Iran:
China supports Iran's application to join BRICS
Leader: Spchological security right of everyone
JCPOA revival talks resume in Doha
Javan:
NATO deploys 300 k forces to Russia's borders
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Destroying Corrupt structures main task of Judiciary system
Qatar says hopeful for result of Doha talks on Iran nuclear deal
Kayhan:
Leader emphasizes psychological security in society
