  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2022, 8:42 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 29

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 29

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, June 29.

Arman-e Melli:

The Prospect of Doha talks seem promising

Asia:

Fear, and hope in Doha

Ebtekar:

Leader: Corrupt structures must be destroyed in Judiciary system

Strategic meeting of Caspian littoral states held in Turkmenistan

Etemad:

Corrupt structures must be destroyed, Leader says

Iran:

China supports Iran's application to join BRICS

Leader: Spchological security right of everyone

JCPOA revival talks resume in Doha

Javan:

NATO deploys 300 k forces to Russia's borders

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Destroying Corrupt structures main task of  Judiciary system

Qatar says hopeful for result of Doha talks on Iran nuclear deal

Kayhan:

Leader emphasizes psychological security in society

RHM/

News Code 188545
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188545/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News