NATO to boost forces on high alert to over 300,000

Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,000, the Independent newspaper has reported.

The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.

It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”

Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will expand troop deployments in its European member countries that are closest to Russia.

The Western allies will also strengthen their air defences and increase their stockpiles of military supplies, he said.

The remarks came as a Spanish newspaper reported today that the leaders of NATO member states intend to discuss the largest deployment of troops in Europe since the Cold War at this week's meeting.

MP/PR