Iran, Iraq sign MoU to provide free emergency services to Iranian pilgrims

According to the official website of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Pir-Hossein Kolivand signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraqi health officials during his recent visit to the neighboring country.

According to Kolivand, in the MoU, the number of ambulances and ambulance buses needed to transport and assist the casualties and the amount of medical needs to be delivered by the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Center were discussed.

The Iranian official added that under the MoU, emergency services in Iraq are free for all pilgrims, adding that Iranian pilgrims during all religious trips to Iraq will receive high-quality emergency services at Iraqi hospitals.

He added that the Iranian medical specialists can provide medical services to Iranian pilgrims at Iraq hospitals as well.

A number of helicopters, ambulances and ambulances buses are also stationed on shared border to enter Iraq if need be.

