Ill-wishers seek to interrupt Iraqi peace: Iran FM

In this telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian described the failed assassination attempt against the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as in contrast to the stability and security of the friendly Iraqi country, saying that the drone attack was carried out by the ill-wishers in order to interrupt the peace in Iraq.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, for his part, expressed his appreciation to his Iranian counterpart for the phone call and explained the latest developments related to the incident to him, while thanking the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of Mr. Al-Kadhimi for asking about his health.

"No one was hurt in the attack, and Iraqi officials are investigating the issue," the Iraqi FM said.

KI/Spox