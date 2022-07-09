Iraq Embassy, Mazandaran uni. ink MoU on scientific coop.

The MoU is within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq.

The two sides will cooperate in the educational, research and technology, cultural, and student sectors.

Paving way for Iraqi students to study in the faculties of the university, holding joint international conferences, and conducting joint research are among the agreed parts of the MoU.

Established 40 years ago, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences is one of the most prominent medical universities in Iran.

