Iran proposes to set up permanent D-8 ICT Committee

Visiting Secretary General of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation met and hold talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam pointed to the agreements of member states in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture, technology, science, communications and aviation and considered the role of Iran in implementation of these agreements “important”.

Safari, for his part, considered multilateral economic organizations such as D-8 “important” in the economic diplomacy of the country and announced Iran’s readiness to achieve the common goals of the member states.

Safari referred to Iran’s high capabilities and achievements in various fields such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and other knowledge-based products, agriculture and technical and engineering services and announced that Iranian companies are ready to implement various projects in D-8 member countries.

He then reminded Iran's proposal to establish a permanent committee on Communications and Information Technology in D-8 Organization and requested the Secretary-General to help implement this proposal given the importance of these technologies.

