Russia strikes missile factory in Ukrainian capital

The strike was carried out on Sunday with four high-precision missiles, all of which reached the Artyom rocket-manufacturing plant, located in the Shevchenkovskiy district of Kyiv, without damaging civilian infrastructure in the city, the ministry reports, according to Russia Today.

The authorities in Kyiv reportedly tried to intercept the Russian high-precision missiles using anti-aircraft weapons stationed around the city, including S-300 and Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, which reportedly launched 10 rockets during the strike.

The ministry also noted that due to the apparent lack of communication between the anti-aircraft defense systems located in the city, two S-300 rockets were shot down by Ukrainian Buks, one of which fell on a residential building.

Western media outlets, including NPR and AP, reported on Sunday that it was Russian missiles that fell on “at least two” apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that Russian aircraft had launched up to six missiles at Kyiv on Sunday and that two of them were intercepted mid-air.

