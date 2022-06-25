Ukraine claims being targeted with missiles from Belarus

"This morning, during a mass missile attack on Zhytomyr region fired by Russian aircraft from Belarus, our defenders shot down around ten missiles aimed at the infrastructure facilities in the region. I keep saying: when you hear a siren, go to the shelter!" Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko wrote on Facebook, according to Interfax.

Claiming that several airstrikes have been launched from Belarus for the first time in the four-month-old conflict, Yahoo News also reported that Russia used six planes to fire a dozen X-22 cruise missiles from near the town of Mozyr, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Ukrainian border, targeting the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

On June 22, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus launched the military mobilization exercises in the Gomel region on the border with Ukraine. It will last until July 1.

It is emphasized that these are the pre-planned military exercises. Similar ones were held last year in the Mogilev region.

