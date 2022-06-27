US to provide Ukraine with long-range missile defense system

President Joe Biden, who is currently meeting with G7 leaders in Germany for a summit primarily focused on Ukraine, announced recently that the US would provide Ukraine with "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine goes on, according to CNN.

In response to requests by Ukrainian forces, other military assistance is also likely to be announced this week, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars. Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as a NASAMS system, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away, though the Ukrainian forces will likely need to be trained on the systems, a source said.

The US has been steadily announcing additional security assistance for Ukraine. Last week, the Biden administration announced an additional $450 million in military assistance for Ukraine, giving it four more multiple launch rocket systems and artillery ammunition for other systems.

And earlier this month, the Biden administration said it was providing an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes shipments of additional howitzers, ammunition, and coastal defense systems.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Afterward, the US, EU, UK, and some other countries said they were imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently said that in order to preserve relations with Russia, the United States should stop making threats to Moscow and should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons.

MP/PR