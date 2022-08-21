US convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin

The source told Shafaq News that a bomb exploded while the US logistics convoy was crossing the administrative border of Saladin province.

The attack did not leave any casualties, the source added.

Some other Iraqi sources reported that the convoy was damaged in the explosion.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

