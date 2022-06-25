Iran remedial measures response to JCPOA violations

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani held a meeting with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Shamkhani said that "Iran's remedial measures (nuclear steps away from the JCPOA) are solely a legal and rational reaction to US unilateralism and European indifferent to the continued US violations against the Iran nuclear deal.

The SNSC chief described the lifting of illegal sanctions and the realization of comprehensive and sustainable economic benefits as Iran's goal of entering the Vienna talks, saying that Iran will not accept an agreement that does not ensure reliable guarantees from the United States and Europe and does not give economic benefits for Iran.

He described America's contradictory behavior amid the negotiations and Washington's resport to threats and sanctions which are the continuation of Trump's Maximum Pressure Campaign, as important factors in prolonging the negotiations and failing to conclude them, and said Iran will not give in to pressures.

MNA