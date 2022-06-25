Iran ready to resume talks in coming days: FM

"We hope that in the wake of bilateral relations with European countries and in the continuation of the talks and agreements we had with Borrell, we will see the development and progress of relations," Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint press conference with the visiting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Tehran on Saturday.

"We discussed the continuation of negotiations on the removal of the sanctions between Iran and other parties," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister added "We are ready to resume negotiations in the coming days."

"We held detailed, deep and accurate talks on Iran's demands, and we stressed to Borrell that we are ready to resume negotiations in the coming days," he underlined.

"What is important to Iran is the economic benefit from the agreement reached in 2015 and any issue that affects our economic benefit will not be acceptable to the Iranian government."

"We try to overcome the problems and the disagreements in the way of the talks that will resume," Amir-Abdollahian added.

The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, said that his trip to Tehran has a main goal that is to break the stalemate and reduce tensions over the JCPOA negotiations, and to create a new incentive and opportunity to put the talks back on track.

Mr. Borrell added that they are going to resume the talks in the coming days and break this impasse. It's been three months and we need to accelerate the work.

He voiced his happiness with the decision to resume the talks, adding that that decision was made in Tehran and Washington.

