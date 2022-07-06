Iran, Uzbekistan stress enhancing bilateral ties

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Amir-Abdollahian underlined that Islamic Republic of Iran backs stability and security in Uzbekistan, adding that Iran does not accept undermining unity and amity of this country.

With the strong will and efforts of both sides, bilateral relations between Iran and Uzbekistan are expanding and developing day by day, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the significance of visit of high-ranking officials of the two country in development trend of bilateral ties and said that the two countries enjoy high potentials to cement their ties more than before.

He then revealed that Iranian Parliament Speaker will visit Republic of Uzbekistan in very near future.

The Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan appreciated the principled positions of Iran regarding the recent developments in Uzbekistan and supporting unity and amity of Uzbekistan and reiterated that process of constitutional reform has started in the country.

Vladimir Imamovich Norov described the development of cooperation between the two countries in various bilateral, regional and international levels ‘positive’ and expressed hope that the upcoming visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker to Uzbekistan will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

