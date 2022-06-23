Iran remains Asia's best team in latest FIFA rankings

The Islamic Republic of Iran dropped two spots but still remained Asia’s best team.

Iran ranked 23 in the world with 1558 points while dropping two places as compared to the previous FIFA rankings.

Japan, South Korea, Australia and Qatar followed Iran in the rankings.

Brazil with 1837 points, Belgium, and Argentina, France and England are the top five teams in the world, respectively.

Led by the Coatian coach Dragan Skočić, Iran ranked the best in Asia despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against Algeria in a friendly match in preparation for Qatar World Cup earlier this month.

KI