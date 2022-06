َ The 4.7 quake struck at 1:5 PM o'clock Tehran local time and shook Parsian county in Hormozgan province at the coast of the Persian Gulf.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km, accordin to the latest figures.

The southern Iranian provinces of Hormozagna and Bushehr over the past days have witnessed relatively powerful quakes while there have been no reports of any human casualties.

KI