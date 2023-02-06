Iran advisory mission in Syria help removing rubbles

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Following the deadly earthquake hit areas in Syria's Aleppo, Iran's advisory mission in Syria dispatched teams to help remove the rubbles.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing hundreds of people as buildings collapsed across the snowy region, triggering a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.

In Syria, a total of at least 592 people have died, including 371 mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA, which also reported 1,089 injuries.