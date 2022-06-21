Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a new report on the activities of Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday morning.

"Iran is escalating its uranium enrichment further by preparing to use advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its underground Fordow site that can more easily switch between enrichment levels," a United Nations nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Reuters quoted the IAEA as saying that Iran informed the IAEA on Monday that passivation of the cascade, a process that precedes enrichment and also involves feeding UF6 into the machines, had begun on Sunday.

A new IAEA report claimed that Iran has also not told the agency clearly what purity the cascade will enrich to after passivation. Iran had previously informed the IAEA that the two IR-6 cascades could be used to enrich to 5% or 20% purity.

"The Agency has yet to receive clarification from Iran as to which mode of production it intends to implement for the aforementioned cascade, following the completion of passivation," the report said, which the IAEA confirmed.

Following the release of a recent report by Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as efforts by three European countries and the United States to draft an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran explicitly stated that Iran would respond promptly and effectively to these actions, and the countries that are pushing for the adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution by the United Nations nuclear watchdog will be responsible for all the consequences.

Grossi sparked a controversy after he traveled to Israel and met the regime's leaders late last month.

The IAEA has been on the receiving end of documents supplied by Israel about Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran has rejected as fake and fabricated by MKO terrorists.

Following the visit, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution, accusing Iran of not cooperating with the agency which caught the Islamic Republic by surprise.

Iran’s response was swift and decisive, declaring that it had “taken practical quid pro quo steps which include installation of advanced centrifuges and deactivation of cameras operating outside the Safeguards Agreement".

