Resolution against Iran nuclear prog. last test by enemies

Stating that international organizations should not abuse their power, Mohammad Eslami in an interview with Tasnim News Agency said that Iran has 3 percent of the world's nuclear capacity, but more than 25 percent of inspections have been carried out in Iran.

Referring to the propaganda made against Iran's nuclear program by some countries, he added that the actions are in line with the policy of psychological and political pressure, as well as maximum pressure against the Iranian nation.

He also pointed to the anti-Iran draft resolution submitted by the US and E3 to the IAEA Board of Governors, saying that submitting the draft resolution against the Iranian nuclear case to the Board of Governors was the last test by the enemies. "We have responded to them in a completely legal manner, and if they want to abide by the treaty, whatever is agreed there can be implemented as neither one more word nor one less word."

Following the release of a recent report by Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as efforts by three European countries and the United States to draft an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran explicitly stated that Iran would respond promptly and effectively to these actions, and the countries that are pushing for the adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution by the United Nations nuclear watchdog will be responsible for all the consequences.

Grossi sparked a controversy after he traveled to Israel and met the regime's leaders late last month.

The IAEA has been on the receiving end of documents supplied by Israel about Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran has rejected as fake and fabricated by MKO terrorists.

Following the visit, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution, accusing Iran of not cooperating with the agency which caught the Islamic Republic by surprise.

Iran’s response was swift and decisive, declaring that it had “taken practical quid pro quo steps which include installation of advanced centrifuges and deactivation of cameras operating outside the Safeguards Agreement".

MNA/TASN2730544