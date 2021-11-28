Iran to announce scientists' assassination case verdict soon

Tehran prosecutor's office has put on its agenda the adjudication of the cases of the nuclear scientists' assassination, said Kazem Gharibabadi on Sunday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh martyrdom.

He also praised martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's achievements in nuclear science and experience.

Gharibabadi termed the assassination of Fakhrizadeh as a crime against humanity and a violation of international regulations and human rights, criticizing silence and inaction of the international bodies and those who claim fighting terrorism.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

