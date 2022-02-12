Ministry of Defense unveils two new advanced drones

Two new advanced and sophisticated drones joined Armed Forces on Saturday in presence of Iranian Minster of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Chief Executive of Aviation Industries Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Khajehfard and a number of senior officials of the Armed Forces.

In his visit to the Exhibition of Achievements of Aviation Industries Organization on Saturday, Brigadier General Ashtiani said, “Undoubtedly, drone industry is considered as one of the outstanding and reliable points in increasing authority and defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Prior to his remarks, he endeared the name and memory of martyrs of the defense industry especially Iran’s top nuclear scientist Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who took giant stride in this respect.

Four decades have passed since the formation of this indigenous industry in aviation industry of the Ministry of Defense, he said, adding, “Today, we are witnessing the flourishing of this industry and emergence of new operational achievements in this industry."

Referring to the global trends and regional conflicts and also different generations of weapons and combat equipment, Brigadier General Ashtiani added, "Today, the role of drones is undeniable in battlefield, war, various intelligence and operational missions including surveillance, optical and signal reconnaissance, combat, etc. and this strategic product is one of the main systems in all scenes of land, air, sea combat.”

MA/IRN84649113