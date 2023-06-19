Iranian para-cycling team bag Asian silver medal

Reza Rashno and Mohammad-Dalir Heidarabadi gained silver medals in 200m para-cycling competitions for Iran’s national squad.

Japanese and Malaysian teams ranked first and third respectively.

Para-cycling (or Paracycling) is the sport of cycling adapted for cyclists who have various disabilities. It is governed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The sport consists of seven different events which include road and track races.

The world's elite para-cyclists compete at the Worlds Championships, the Paralympic Games, and the World Cup.

AMK/IRIB3887149