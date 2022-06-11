US sanctions policy to create new G8 group: Volodin

The United States and its allies are destroying economic ties by their sanctions policy, creating new points of growth in other countries, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"The move by Washington and its allies to cut the existing economic ties has created new points of growth in the world," he pointed out.

According to the parliament speaker, Western sanctions are leading to the establishment of another group of eight nations - China, India, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Turkey - that is 24.4% ahead of the old group of developed countries in terms of GDP and purchasing power parity, TASS reported.

"The United States, with its own hands, has created conditions for countries willing to build an equal dialogue and mutually beneficial relations to actually establish a new G8 group with Russia," Volodin noted.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, led by the United States and European Union, imposed a number of sanctions on Moscow, the restrictions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that he will confront and foil sanctions.

