US claims some China companies helping Russia in Ukraine war

According to a Bloomberg report, anonymous people familiar with the matter refused to give details of the support but said that it consists of non-lethal military and economic assistance that stops short of wholesale evasion of the sanctions regime the US and its allies imposed after Russian forces started Ukraine operation.

The trend is so concerning that US officials have brought it up with their Chinese colleagues and warned them about the repercussions of providing material support for the conflict, added the report.

While the information isn’t clear-cut and remains the subject of debate, US officials told Bloomberg that they agree the Russia-China relationship is extremely close now and China is doing more than it once did in support of Russia.

Washington is still reviewing the evidence to determine its significance.

A finding that Chinese companies were supporting the conflict would have troubling implications on US policy toward both Russia and China, claims the report.

RHM/PR