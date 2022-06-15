Iran, Turkmenistan ink 9 MoUs

Nine Memorandum of Understandings and a joint statement were signed between Iran and Turkmenistan in the presence of the presidents of the two countries Ebrahim Raeisi and Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

"Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical-Cultural and Cultural Understanding between North Khorasan Province and Akhal Province of Turkmenistan", "Memorandum of Understanding on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical-Cultural Cooperation between Golestan Province and Balkan Province of Turkmenistan", "Memorandum of Understanding on Trade-Economic Cooperation, Scientific-Technical and Cultural between Khorasan Razavi Province and Merv Province of Turkmenistan", "Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and the State Committee of Radio and Television of Turkmenistan", "Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Joint Investment Committee", "Comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Transport and Transit Cooperation" and "Memorandum of Understanding on Environmental Protection Cooperation" were among the documents signed by ministers, governor-generals and relevant officials in the presence of the presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart after the ceremony of signing MoUs, President Raeisi said, "There is no doubt that the presence of the President of Turkmenistan and high delegation in Iran could be a turning point in the relations between the two countries. Iran has had very good relations with Turkmenistan for the past three decades."

Referring to his visit to Ashgabat a few months ago, he added that the trip strengthened some cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, especially in the field of gas swaps and transportation. "There should be more cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, water, electricity and gas."

"Our relationship with Turkmenistan is not just a neighborly relationship, but a brotherhood, civilization and cultural relationship, and this deep relationship between the two countries can pave the way for a lot of cooperation between the two countries," Iranian President said.

Stating that Iran and Turkmenistan are serious to develop relations, he said that Iran is determined to sign a 20-year cooperation document with Turkmenistan.

Cooperation with the Caspian Sea countries is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Raeisi said, adding that Iran welcomes the forthcoming summit to be hosted by Turkmenistan.

The cooperation between the two countries will surely lead to regional and international cooperation, he underlined.

Referring to the two countries' stances on Afghanistan, Raeisi said, "We believe that an inclusive government representing all political parties should be formed in Afghanistan."

