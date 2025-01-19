Yemen attacks US aircraft carrier, warships with missiles

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the remarks in a statement early on Sunday.

In the joint operation, the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and US warships were targeted in the northern Red Sea, Saree said.

"This joint operation was carried out using several drones and cruise missiles and, by the grace of God, the objectives were successfully achieved."

He added that the Yemeni Armed Forces operation forced the US aircraft carrier to leave the area.

"We warn the aggressor forces [stationed] in the Red Sea to refrain from [conducting] any attack on our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/6351079