  1. Iran
Jan 19, 2025, 6:28 PM

Iran's Army's offensive security drill to start tonight

Iran's Army's offensive security drill to start tonight

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian army will begin its offensive security exercise on Sunday night, a statement by the army said.

The Iranian army said in a statement on Sunday that a military offensive-security drill will begin tonight and it will last for the next two days.

The statement further read that "The Army Ground Forces offensive and security exercise" will be held with the aim of enhancing the combat capabilities and displaying the power of new weapons and equipment."

The drill will be held "with the participation of artillery, armored, airborne, drone, electronic warfare, and 840th Missile Group units of the Army Ground Forces and other logistics units."

The exercise will begin on Sunday for two days in the Torbat-e-Jam area in Razavi Khorasan province.

MNA

News ID 227146

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News