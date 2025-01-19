Iran's Army's offensive security drill to start tonight

The Iranian army said in a statement on Sunday that a military offensive-security drill will begin tonight and it will last for the next two days.

The statement further read that "The Army Ground Forces offensive and security exercise" will be held with the aim of enhancing the combat capabilities and displaying the power of new weapons and equipment."

The drill will be held "with the participation of artillery, armored, airborne, drone, electronic warfare, and 840th Missile Group units of the Army Ground Forces and other logistics units."

The exercise will begin on Sunday for two days in the Torbat-e-Jam area in Razavi Khorasan province.

