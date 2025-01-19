Tehran, Baghdad review bilateral ties, regional developments

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid received Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad on Sunday, the Iraqi President's office said in a statement.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed regional and international developments as well as the efforts to strengthen security and world peace.

The President of Iraq emphasized the importance of the relations between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the direction of stability and peace in the region.

On the other hand, Iran's ambassador emphasized Iran's support for Iraq's efforts to maintain its security and stability and the importance of bilateral relations.

