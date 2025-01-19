Iran, Pakistan boosting all-out military cooperation: Bagheri

Bagheri made the remarks in Islamabad where he arrived on Sunday leading a high-ranking military delegation at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir.

“Relations between the Iranian and Pakistani armed forces have been developing in recent years and we have reached good agreements,” Bagheri told reporters, according to Press TV.

He pointed to the security issues within the long border between Iran and Pakistan and added that the two countries are working to turn common border areas into a “border of friendship for the two nations and a place for broad economic connections."

“Iran and Pakistan are two major Muslim countries in the sensitive West and South Asia region and have extensive ties with each other,” the top Iranian general emphasized.

He said Tehran and Islamabad have a common stance on many issues that occurred in the region over the past year.

Talks with the Pakistani officials would focus on regional developments so that the two neighboring states would be able to adopt a coordinated position in different international circles, Bagheri noted.

The Iranian and Pakistani officials are scheduled to discuss the improvement of defense cooperation, particularly in border areas and the fight against terrorism as well as the latest developments in the region and the Muslim world.

Top political, military, and security officials also plan to discuss the agreements previously signed between the two neighboring states.

The top Iranian military brass will hold talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

