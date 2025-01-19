US strikes Yemen four times

Local sources in Yemen early on Sunday reported airstrikes carried out by the United States on the Arab state's territory.

According to the Yemeni sources, the United States targeted northern Sana'a Governorate four times.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

