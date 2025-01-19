TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Trump

The newly enacted US law prohibiting the use of the platform came into effect on Sunday, a day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The ban followed months of legal battles and heightened scrutiny over TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” said a message to users attempting to use the app, used by 170 million Americans. “Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

In an interview with NBC News network on Saturday, Trump said he was thinking about giving TikTok a 90-day extension that would allow them to continue operating. If such an extension happens, Trump – who once favoured a TikTok ban – said it would “probably” be announced on Monday, the day that he is sworn in as president.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration with a prime seating location.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the app said in its message to the US users. “Please stay tuned!”

MNA