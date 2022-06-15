  1. Politics
Jun 15, 2022, 1:00 PM

Leader receives Turkmen president

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow here on Wednesday.

Turkmen President along with a high-ranking delegation met the Leader today.

Earlier, nine MoUs and a joint statement were inked between Iran and Turkmenistan in the presence of the presidents of the two countries Ebrahim Raeisi and Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday officially welcomed his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Tehran.

This is considered Berdimuhamedow’s first visit to Iran since assuming power as president of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

