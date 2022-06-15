Leader receives Turkmen president

Turkmen President along with a high-ranking delegation met the Leader today.

Earlier, nine MoUs and a joint statement were inked between Iran and Turkmenistan in the presence of the presidents of the two countries Ebrahim Raeisi and Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday officially welcomed his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Tehran.

This is considered Berdimuhamedow’s first visit to Iran since assuming power as president of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

AMK/IRN84789572