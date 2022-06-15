Iran-Turkmenistan high-ranking delegations hold talks

A group of ministers and vice presidents, along with members of the high-ranking political and economic delegations held a meeting chaired by the Presidents of the two countries Ebrahim Raeisi and Serdar Berdimuhamedow to discuss the ways to expand areas of cooperation and bilateral interaction in the political, economic, and economic fields.

Prior to the meeting, the two presidents also had a bilateral meeting.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday evening and was welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi.

He is also officially welcomed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in Saadabad complex on Wednesday.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two countries signed nine Memorandum of Understandings and a joint statement in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

