Gen. Bagheri arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

General Bagheri along with a high-ranking military delegations arrived at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase at the invitation of Commander of Pakistani Army General Syed Asim Munir.

Upon arrival, Iranian high-ranking military delegation was welcomed by Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri-Moghadam, Iran’s Military Attache in Pakistan Colonel Mohammad Shahabi, Deputy Commander of Pakistan’s Army for Logistics Affairs Lt. Gen. Hassan Khattak and a number of military officials of the neighboring country.

The development of defense cooperation and relations between Tehran and Islamabad, expansion of joint border cooperation, fight against terrorism, and study of regional developments and the Islamic world will be the main topics of cooperation discussed between the two sides.

Assessing the agreements reached by the military officials of the two neighboring countries during the last visit of Pakistani army commander to Tehran has been cited as another topic of discussion.

According to the scheduled program, General Bagheri will hold talks with Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

