Yemen's Ansarullah sets conditions to halt attacks on Israel

Speaking to Al Jazeera, al-Bukhaiti stressed that the halt to Yemen's operations against the Israeli occupiers is dependent on the cessation of aggression against Gaza and Tel Aviv's strict adherence to the agreements.

He underlined that the Resistance group will continue its operations against the Zionist regime in case of any ceasefire violation made by Tel Aviv.

As usual, the Zionist regime evades the implementation of agreements, but we will never allow it to distort the clauses of the agreement, al-Bukhaiti added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah official strongly criticized the Israeli regime for committing more crimes in Gaza in the final hours before the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

He also emphasized the effectiveness of the Yemenis' operations against the Israeli regime and its allies during the Gaza war.

Saying that they would release the seized American ship, he added that the Yemenis did this to put pressure on Washington.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

