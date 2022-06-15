President Raeisi welcomes Turkmen counterpart in Tehran

After the welcoming ceremony which took place in the Saadabad complex, the two presidents started their bilateral talks.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday evening at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation.

Upon his arrival, Berdimuhamedov and his entourage were welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi.

During his two-day visit, the Turkmen president will meet and hold talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and sign several documents of cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran.

This is Berdimuhamedow’s first visit to Iran since assuming power as president of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

This item is being updated...

