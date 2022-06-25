Iran, Turkey universities ink MoU on future cooperation

Focusing on the joint scientific, research, cultural, and technological activities of the two universities, including the exchange of professors and students, holding international events, study opportunities, and the use of laboratory facilities of both sides are to be pursued based on the MoU, head of the International Department of Razi University said.

Shahab Moradkhani said that the MoU was signed for a five-year period adding that "this is regarded as the fifth MoU of Razi University with universities in Turkey."

The University of Gazi Antep and the universities of Izmir, Igdir, and Karabuk are the Turkish universities that have already signed an MoU on scientific, educational, and research fields with Razi University which is located in the western city of Kermanshah, he pointed out.

