Iran sees no ceiling for enhancing ties with Turkey

In a tweet on Monday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Tehran on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote, “Delighted to host my brother @MevlutCavusoglu in Tehran. In friendly and sincere meeting, we agreed to work on long-term roadmap to further expand our bilateral ties.”

“We also discussed regional issues, incl #Afghanistan. Iran sees no ceiling for elevation of ties with Turkey,” he added.

During the meeting, visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey encourages Turkish companies and investors to cooperate with Iran and called for facilitating fields of cooperation in this respect.

In a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran in the very near future.

MA/FNA14000824000842