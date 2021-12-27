Turkey, Israel initiated diplomatic contacts: Cavusoglu

“We have taken many steps in terms of normalizing our relations with UAE, South Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt are among the countries with which held talks.” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a press conference on Monday on the occasion of the end of the year 2021 as reported by the TRT Wolrd Twitter page.

He also said, "We also normalized relations on the regional level as well. On a certain level, our diplomatic contacts have been initiated with Israel."

The Turkish top diplomat added, "Of course, we will preserve our stance regarding Palestine."

He also said normalization started with France as well.

