Nov 9, 2022, 10:00 PM

Iran, UAE keen on cooperating in medicine production

TEHRAN, Nov. 9 (MNA) – Iran is ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Health & Prevention of the United Arab Emirates and to further expand mutual ties, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said.

In a meeting with the Minister of Health & Prevention of the United Arab Emirates Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Pir-Hossein Kolivand said that the Iranians’ hospital in the UAE symbolizes the affinity between the two countries.

Developing medical and health cooperation between the two countries could yield constructive results, he further noted.

Iran has succeeded in pharmaceutical production, even in the nanomedicine field, he underlined.

Drug production for cancer treatment is one of Iran’s health accomplishments, he stated.

The Iranians’ hospital in Dubai has benefited from Iran’s achievement in cancer treatment, he added.

Calling for synergy between the two states, the Emirati side termed Iran a friendly and brotherly country.

Bilateral relations are progressive, he said, describing cooperation with Iran as effective.

